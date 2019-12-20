On the eighth day of Christmas… Loch Melfort Hotel

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, the gift of being pet friendly.

Nestled in the outstanding beauty of Asknish bay on Argyll’s secret coast, the newly upgraded four-star Loch Melfort Hotel is an idyllic, family owned retreat, perfect for dog lovers.

Boasting recently refurbished, dog friendly ground floor rooms with sensational sea views towards Jura and a myriad of small islands, there is adventure around every corner.

The owners, dog lovers themselves, thoughtfully include dog treats, towels and canine conveniences, ensuring your companion is as comfortable as yourself. Rooms open directly on to private terraces making access to the grounds easy and convenient.

An abundance of coastal and inland walks await you, from short strolls in the hotel’s stunning gardens to more challenging high altitude adventures further afield. Walking guides are provided in your room to make life more simple when choosing your forays into Argyll’s natural playgrounds.

Dog friendly breaks at Loch Melfort Hotel are available from £90 – £170 per room per night, based on two adults and your dog.

For best rates, further information and inspiration visit www.lochmelfort.co.uk.

Please note: Dogs are not permitted in the lounge and dining areas of the hotel, with the exception of registered guide dogs. During the summer months dogs are allowed in the bistro after 8.30pm.