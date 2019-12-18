On the sixth day of Christmas… The Machrie

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of golf.

Whether you’re just looking to explore the stunning island of Islay, home to some of the world’s finest whiskies, birdlife, seafood and dramatic coastal seascapes, or you’re taking on the challenge of the championship links golf course, The Machrie will be the perfect place to start your stay.

An 18th century converted farmhouse, The Machrie boasts 47 stylish rooms, suites and lodges.

Each room has been tastefully decorated, many with fabulous views over the fairway towards the ocean.

Dining options include their restaurant and bar, 18, located on the first floor of the hotel with outdoor terrace, offering panoramic views of the ocean and golf course whilst a private dining room will appeal to those looking for a more intimate dining experience.

Facilities include a 30-seat cinema; function room ideal for board meetings and private dinners and their boutique health and wellness facilities – PureGray Spa & Gym – offering a range of massages, facials, manicures and pedicures; sauna and 24 hour gym.

The Courtyard lounge opens out to the central Courtyard serving afternoon tea and evening drinks, around the open fire in the winter months.

This space is perfect for larger events, catering for up to 100 guests.

The Machrie continues the property’s legacy as one of the island’s venues to meet and create memorable events. The spaces are multi-functional, all beautifully designed and decorated and range from an intimate lounge to the purpose build screening room.

Conveniently located alongside seven miles of pristine beach, your guests can enjoy picnics, long walks, beach games and private fitness sessions, all accessed by the hotels private footpath.

Nine of some of the best known whisky distilleries in the world offer guided and expert tours.

Set in the dunes of Islay, Queen of the Hebrides, The Machrie Links is one of the most beautiful locations in world golf. Originally designed in 1891 by Willie Campbell, the course has now been fully modernised by D J Russell, the former European Ryder Cup Vice Captain and PGA tour player.

There is a reason why the Scots invented golf on links land, Machrie land, and the links turf on which the course sits is among the finest in Scotland.

The dramatic setting of Laggan Bay and the sand dunes has few equals, and with the ever changing nature of the challenge offered by this acclaimed layout it’s time you played the Machrie!

Find out more about The Machrie HERE.