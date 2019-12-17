On the fifth day of Christmas… Fingal

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me, the gift of being onboard.

Give the gift of Fingal this Christmas – Scotland’s first luxury floating hotel.

Step aboard and discover something completely different. A world-class destination with unique luxury cabins and decks for stargazing and Champagne.

Choose from a delicious five course Afternoon Tea to an overnight stay on board in one of our stunning cabins. Or treat loved ones to the Art Deco-inspired glamour of The Lighthouse Bar with a delicious evening supper featuring the best of Scotland’s larder.

Fingal started life as a lighthouse tender, helping maintain lighthouses and transporting their keepers, equipment and supplies to some of the most treacherous locations in Scotland.

Now she has been transformed into an exquisite 23 cabin boutique hotel and exclusive use venue by the award winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia.

A hotel with all the glamour and style of a superyacht but with an old-world elegance that is completely unique.

Curves and tilts, deck spaces and beautiful lines that tell the story of Fingal’s rich seafaring history, offering a totally unique experience, far removed from your everyday world.

The perfect gift this Christmas.

https://bit.ly/2LZNQGr