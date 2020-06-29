Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s among auction highlights

RARE bottles, exclusives tours and even a vintage-style Morgan sports car are among the lots up for grabs during drinks maker William Grant & Sons’ #Standfast charity auction week, which will raise money for The Ben Scotland and The Drinks Trust.

The two charities are supporting hospitality workers affected by the coronavirus lockdowns throughout the UK.

Prizes from some of Grant’s best-known brands – including Glenfiddich and The Balvenie single malt whiskies, Hendrick’s gin and Drambuie liqueur – will be going under the hammer online between 19 and 28 July.

Liquid highlights include a bottle from the first batch of Glenfiddich’s 21-year-old Winter Storm.

The sale is being hosted by Whisky Auction.

Chris Gardner, chief executive at The Ben in Scotland, said: “It’s heart-warming to have received such support from leading spirits brands for workers who’ve seen significant impacts to their livelihoods.

“We are grateful to see such best-loved brands stepping up and bringing our community together in such a time of need.”

Read more whisky stories on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.