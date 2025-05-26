First osprey chick of the season hatches at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber

The first osprey chick of the season hatched at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber.

Osprey Dad Louis has been in residence every summer since 2017, with his first mate Aila until 2020 and his second mate, Dorcha since then.

The first breach in the eggshell, known as a pip, appeared at 5:20am on 24 May and the youngster could be heard ‘chupping’ to its mother. It fully emerged by 7:35am.

Second and third eggs are expected to hatch over the next few days.

Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber since 2017, with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

‘We were really doubtful if Louis was going to make it back this year after his health issues in 2024, so it is amazing to see his newest offspring hatch,’ Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said.

‘We are delighted that thanks to the support of our players, osprey fans all over the world can enjoy these intimate family moments,’

Louis was ill for a time last year and unable to fish. Grim weather also put pressure on the family.

Two chicks faced starvation but were translocated to Spain as part of a reintroduction programme. One of them migrated successfully from Valencia last September.

Woodland Trust staff were concerned Louis might not make it back from migration this year but he returned in good health on 2 April along with his mate Dorcha.

The forest is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, ospreys, pine martens and deer amongst many other species.

Steeped in history, the area is the ancestral home of Clan Cameron. A consignment of gold sent from France to help fund the escape of Bonnie Prince Charlie is said to be hidden in the forest.

Loch Arkaig was the location for a sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Harry, Hermione and Ron cling to a dragon as it flies above the forest before jumping off into the Loch below.

Read more Wildlife stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.