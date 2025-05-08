Letters: Two poems to mark VE Day

David Starsmeare shares two of his poems to mark VE day. The poems are from a set which take us from the early days of war, his times as an evacuee in the West Country, and then back to London.
Celebrations VE DAY, May 1945
Wounded in France long years before
Our father would not let us put out any flags
To celebrate the ending of the war.
Too many dead he said, too many cities burned.
Yet he took us into London on the train
To see celebrations of the Peace.
There were lessons to be learned.
From the train we saw the facts.
So many shops and offices destroyed.
In residential streets so many gaps,
But bright flags flew in every space
Red ensigns, saltires, Union Jacks
And a rich miscellany from other lands.
We heard Churchill on a tannoy in Whitehall.
The Royals waved upon a balony.
Revellers danced the Hokey Cokey in the Mall
A brass band led soldiers down the Strand.
And at their head a general in an open car
Gave such a vigorous salute that Dad
Felt obliged to salute him in return.
Well, he said – could have been Montgomery.
Mother, who had no time for such parades
Had shared with neighbours our few rations
And lined the street in splendid peace time fashion
With beer, sandwiches, cakes and lemonade.
Then let us feast til we could feast no more.
Later a woman played an accordion in the dust
While parents danced beneath the cherry trees
An evening more beautiful than all the flags of war.
A Rare Visit
So, this is my Dad.
This shape sprawled in an awkward chair,
A brown spotted handkerchief over his face
Deep asleep.
Mixed with his own sweet skin smell
I scent
Erasmic, Lifebuoy, cherry blossom, Golden Virginia.
His thick coat and trilby hat lie nearby.
I scent
Grease, wool, railway stations, burned things.
On a table is a toy barn he has made for me.
I scent
Green paint, red paint, glue, kindness.
Why should he make this for me,
This man I so seldom see,
Who works all week in a burning city
And hides from bombs in railway stations?
Why should he travel these dark miles
To bring a toy to a small child?
I scent
Exhaustion, doggedness and love
In this sprawling man.
And watch in wonder
As the brown spotted handkerchief
Moves inwards and outwards
With his soft breath.
I do not wake him,
But holding my green barn, stand close by
Matching my breathing
To his.
