Aberdeenshire home inspired by Californian mid-century architecture crowned winner Scotland’s Home of the Year

An Aberdeenshire home inspired by Californian mid-century architecture has been crowned winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Hilltop House near Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire – a bright, contemporary home built on the natural footprint of the surrounding farm steading – scooped the top prize.

It is home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, who live there with son Chase, 18, and dogs Enzo and Dino.

Designed by Jessica and Chris, the home is filled with colourful statement pieces from bright yellow sofas to a pastel pink bathroom.

Chris and Jessica – who run their own art business – are inspired by nature and led by sustainable design principles, purchasing items which will last for decades.

Interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell – crowned Hilltop House the winner from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland.

For winners Jessica and Chris – who have their winner’s trophy in pride of place in their open plan kitchen and living room – it was lovely to hear the judges’ praise for their home.

‘It has been such a lovely experience all around, and to win it has been fantastic,’ Jessica said.

‘After watching the shows and getting to see our competition in detail, it really must have been a hard decision to make.

‘I mean who wouldn’t feel joy in hearing the kind things the judges had to say about our home!?

‘It’s nice to know that our house communicates who we are even to complete strangers.

‘Every home is distinctive and unique because of the people that live there. So, our home is different because we are different.

‘With me being from California and Chris being an artist, I think our tastes are just naturally a little bit unique.

‘There isn’t really anything in our house that we found at shops near us. Everything was specially sourced in a way.

‘I also enjoy the differences between the aesthetic of the outside and the inside. I think it makes the interior even more surprising. Also, the view.

‘It was the reason we bought the plot and we have really used it almost as a piece of art. It definitely adds to the interior and it changes every day.’

The couple’s artistic abode scored universal praise from all three SHOTY judges, making it truly unique.

‘It’s an artful sanctuary – every corner tells a story, and it’s quiet and charismatic all at once,’ Banjo Beale said.

‘Hilltop House just felt alive. The home had been brought back to life in the most bold and beautiful way.

‘For me, the raised lounge – light filled, cozy, characterful, and completely unforgettable.’

Husband Chris said it was clear the judges understood their goals for the home. ‘I feel the home’s location and east-facing gable give it a special character,’ he said.

‘I love the sunrises here – so-much-so that I’m up before 6.00am every morning just to take them in. I work from home so I really appreciate the quality of light throughout the day. It’s a very easy going home to live in.’

Judge Anna said: ‘I love to see an old building brought back to life, recycled into something new that will last for generations.Hilltop House was a brilliant example of finding that balance between history and modernity whilst honouring its necessary function as a country home.

‘I loved the thoughtful planning and interconnectedness of the spaces as well as the ingenious harnessing of natural light and vistas.

‘The joyfully colour drenched pink shower room was a delicious desert; a surprise amuse bouche in a home where the walls in all the other spaces were calmingly neutral.’

Read more Homes & Garden stories here.

