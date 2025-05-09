Top 5 Things to Do At Scone Palace Garden Fair

A celebration of all things horticultural, Scone Palace Garden Fair is the must-see gardening event this summer.

Set amongst the stunning grounds of Scone Palace, Scotland’s national garden show returns on 30 – 31 May, and is set to be a blooming marvellous day out for the whole family.

‘As Scotland’s national garden show, we are on a mission to share our passion for plants, to inspire wellness through horticulture, and to create a home for the Scottish gardening community, as we endeavour to make gardening approachable and accessible for all,’ Viscount William Stormont of Scone Palace said.

Featuring plant sales, walled garden demonstrations, expert speakers, the Scottish Garden Design Competition and children’s activities, the show is a firm favourite amongst experienced gardeners and green-fingered beginners alike.

Our Top Five Must Do Scone Palace Garden Fair Activities

1.Shop in the Traders’ Promenade: Empty the car and prepare to shop. You’ll find everything you need to create a beautiful garden and outdoor living space in the shopping promenade, with over 70 quality exhibitors in attendance. From plant nurseries and garden centres to artisan makers, garden furniture, and innovative tools, this is a garden lover’s heaven. If you do go a little plant-crazy you can drop off your purchases in the plant creche, thanks to the wonderful volunteers of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.

2. Take a Seat in the Caley Hort Speakers Tent: Questions at the ready. This is your golden gardening opportunity to pick the brains of the best. Running over two days, the Speakers Tent features a series of talks from leading industry experts, including Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and RHS Chair of Assessors, Claire Bishop, MT Donell of Scotland Grows, and the Beechgrove presenters.

3. Vote in the Scottish Garden Design Competition: This year, amateur and professional gardeners were set the challenge of creating a garden that embodies the theme of ‘Hope. Whittled down to ten finalists in the Small Space Gardens category, and three finalists in the Show Gardens category, and you are invited to vote on a People’s Choice Award for both.

4. Get the Kids Involved: The team behind Scone Palace Garden Fair is on a mission to inspire the next generation of gardeners, and to nurture a love being outdoors in nature. The Royal Horticultural Society will be on hand all weekend in the Kids Zone with hands-on activities and gentle encouragement for kids of all ages.

5. Join in a demo or challenge: Get your hands dirty and join in the ‘how-to’ demonstrations taking place in the historic Walled Garden of Scone Palace. Led by a team of gardening experts this is where you’ll learn the tips and tricks you always wanted! Individual and organisations can also sign up for free to join in the pallet and planter challenge from the Scottish Gardener’s Forum (register in advance here >https://www.scottishgardenersforum.org.uk/pallets-and-planters/).

Find out more and book now.

