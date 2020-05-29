Judy Murray talks ‘fashion and forehands’

TENNIS coach Judy Murray will co-host an event on Instagram Live on 7 June to celebrate how women in Scotland are juggling work, children and caring during lockdown.

The former Fed Cup captain and Strictly Come Dancing contestant will appear alongside Lorna Quinn, owner of The Dress Shop in Milngavie, who has taken her business online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Murray, who is one of Quinn’s customers, will discuss “how fashion and sport are catalysts for helping women stay positive and fit during lockdown, while giving advice on styles and fits for women at a time when they are expected to play so many different roles”.

The two presenters will talk about their experiences, while also picking up hints and tips from participants, including Murray’s thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

They want the session to be interactive, with viewers contributing their own stories.

Murray said: “I am a huge believer in women supporting women in both business and sport, and I am looking forward to teaming up with Lorna to talk fashion and forehands with her gang.

“She is a big tennis fan and I love how she has adapted her business to provide an online service and stay connected with her customers during this pandemic.”

Read other fashion news stories on Scottish Field’s fashion pages.