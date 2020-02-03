Tattu launches new daytime dining menu this month

Chinese restaurant Tattu marks the start of a new month with the launch of its new daytime dining experience – Taste of Tattu.

Taste of Tattu in Edinburgh features a hand-picked selection of signature small and large plates, as well as some of the restaurant’s favourite desserts, that promise to deliver a captivating new offering.

Guests can choose either two or three courses priced at £24 or £28, as a lunch, pre-theatre, or weekend dining option.

Small plates include the Chilli Salt Baby Squid with sweet chilli and spring onion, as well as Sticky Beef Short Rib with soy, chilli and crispy shallots. Large plates include Chinese Barbecue Chicken with chilli, sweet soy and pickled cucumber.

For a vegan option, there’s also a rich King Oyster Mushroom Hot Pot with baby spinach, silken tofu and yuzu soy.

Desserts include the vegan Asian Pear Sticky Toffee Pudding with cinnamon, vanilla and almond or your very own Cherry Blossom with chocolate mousse, cherry and candyfloss.

Taste of Tattu is available Monday–Friday from noon–4.45pm and from noon–3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Later in the month and with romance in the air, Tattu will host its first Valentine’s weekend (14-16 February) in the Scottish capital. To mark the occasion, the restaurant has created a bespoke sharing cocktail – Chinese Whispers – featuring flavours of gin, Baijiu liqueur and a secret recipe love elixir.

For more information or to book, visit www.tattu.co.uk