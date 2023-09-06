Moët & Chandon to feature at Edinburgh Cocktail Week

Champagne firm Moët & Chandon will be featured during Edinburgh Cocktail Week, it has been revealed.

Moët & Chandon, in collaboration with the team from Eve at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, will offer a selection of three Champagne cocktails.

The bespoke cocktail selection has been curated to celebrate the festival’s fifth anniversary, running from 6-15 October from 12 noon-11pm daily.

This year’s Edinburgh Cocktail Week guide has also been published, which includes a rundown of all the £5 cocktails on offer at 100 bars taking part throughout the city during the 10-day festival.

To get exclusive access to these cocktails, customers simply need to buy one of the festival wristbands and show it at the bar when ordering.

Wristband holders can find all the cocktails within the official guide and maps to help plan their day out and navigate the best cocktail routes across the city.

The celebrations also extend to the highly popular Cocktail Village at Festival Square, the social epicentre of the festival, which will be bigger than ever before.

Entry to the Cocktail Village is free with a festival wristband and inside cocktail-lovers will find 22 pop-up bars serving amazing cocktails from £5.

Pop-up bars serving cocktails from £5 include Aperol Spritz, Grey Goose, Patron, Engine Gin, Tia Maria, Hoxton Spirits, Boe Gin and Malibu, as well as a luxurious selection of premium, full-priced cocktails from the Moët & Chandon bar.

There will also be a mouth-watering selection of street food from Duck & Waffle, Pizza Geeks and Taberu Japanese Kitchen, and a live music stage with a jam-packed programme of local musicians and special headline performances, including a Spice Girl Tribute band, to get the party going.

Gary Anderson, Managing Director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week said: ‘What better way to toast our fifth birthday than with Moët & Chandon champagne?

‘We are utterly delighted to announce that Moët & Chandon will be joining us in the Cocktail Village next month and we look forward to raising a celebratory glass with wristband holders.

‘We’re incredibly proud to call Edinburgh the home of the UK’s biggest cocktail festival and would like to thank all our customers and partners for their continued support of the festival – it’s amazing to see so many familiar faces year after year.’

Wristbands are on sale now at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk

