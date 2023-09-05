First single malt Scotch whisky from isle of Harris to be released

The first single malt Scotch whisky from the Hebridean isle of Harris will be released this month.

Isle of Harris Distillers is offering people the chance to be a part of history and join in the first ever dram of this historic malt on 22 September.

The Hearach, named after the Scottish Gaelic name for a native of Harris, has been handcrafted by a local team on the Isle of Harris.

Distilled, matured, married and bottled by Hearachs, its flavour has been strongly influenced by its island home and is a spirit of complexity and character.

Live Gaelic singing performances will mark the occasion, alongside speeches from the team, before the first dram is tasted.

Simon Erlanger, managing director at Isle of Harris Distillers Ltd, said: ‘The Hearach has been many years in the making, so we’re delighted to be able to share it with the world later this month.

‘A delicious single malt, it encapsulates the feel and flavour of life on Harris, bringing the island to lovers of fine spirits in much the same way as our ever-popular gin does.

‘Most importantly though, as with our gin, it has been created with the future growth of the island in mind – from employment opportunities to wider support of the island economy.

‘We look forward to marking the occasion in true Harris style, with a cèilidh joined by friends from near and far.’

The first seven batches of The Hearach single malt will be available to purchase on Saturday 23 September at 10am, both online via the Harris Distillery website and at the distillery itself.

The whisky will then be made available from October in bars, restaurants, and specialist retailers across the UK and in over 20 countries globally.

With queues anticipated at the distillery on 23 September, visitors are advised to dress for the island weather but will be kept warm with entertainment from the distillery team.

For more information on The Hearach or the Isle of Harris Distillery, visit www.harrisdistillery.com.

