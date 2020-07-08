Highland Game invests £150,000 to combat covid-19

BRITAIN’S biggest venison supplier has pumped £150,000 into its business so it can keep feeding the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee-based Highland Game has also created 15 jobs to take its headcount to more than 80.

The company needs the extra workers to implement its socially-distanced shift patterns, with fewer members of staff able to work on the production line at any one time.

The firm – which lists Asda, Aldi, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose among its clients – has extended its production lines, installed new machinery and increased automation, alongside introducing new procedures and staff training.

Jo Dalrymple, operations and technical manager at Highland Game, said: “At the onset of the pandemic, even before lockdown was announced, we had already implemented a set of rigorous measures ensuring the health and safety of our frontline staff.

“They have been a credit to our business, continuing to work throughout the past few months taking on the challenge of working in a new environment and retraining as we implemented new safety and procedures.

“Many have also been upskilled as we operate with fewer people on each shift.”

Euan Ross, sales and marketing manager, added: “Due to covid-19, and the shutdown of hotels and restaurants across Europe, we have lost a large tranche of our market.

“Our focus is now entirely on retail where we continue to see year on year growth in excess of 15%.”

