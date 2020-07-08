STOCKBRIDGE will host Edinburgh’s first contactless open-air market, with stalls including Bross Bagels, Edinburgh Gin and Luca’s ice cream.

The Neighbourgood Market is due to open at The Grange Club on Portgower Place on 15 July.

One-way routes and designated circular seating zones for small groups will be put in place.

Partnerships have been agreed with Izettle and Deliveroo to provide contactless payment and pre-order systems for the market.

The market is scheduled to be open from midday to 7pm from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Gordon Tolland, Grange Club secretary, said: “It has been a very difficult few months for most people and so The Grange is absolutely delighted to support this excellent venture.

“As well as providing some much-needed cheer, it will also be a welcome boost for the local economy.

“Hopefully the weather will be kind so that both residents and visitors can experience Stockbridge at its very best.”

