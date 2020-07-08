Whyte & Mackay clocking up 29,000 miles for charity

WORKERS at whisky maker Whyte & Mackay aim to walk, run, row and cycle almost 29,000 miles at home to raise cash for charities.

They are trying to raise £50,000 over the next eight weeks for good causes, including the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

As well as employees from the UK, funds will be raised by staff in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Spain Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Emma Docherty, human resources advisor at Whyte & Mackay, said: “Many of our colleagues have been unable to work in their offices during the pandemic and have had to adapt to working from home.

“This left some feeling isolated and we wanted to ensure our colleagues still felt connected to their teams and the wider business.

“To do this, we felt it was vital to put even more focus on employee wellbeing.”

She added: “This challenge not only encourages colleagues to exercise and take time away from their screens, it also has given a platform for colleagues across the world to connect, communicate and challenge each other.

“The SAMH supports those who are struggling and has a great variety of resources available, including information and tips for those who have been impacted during the pandemic.”

