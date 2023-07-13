Edinburgh hosting Scotland’s biggest breakfast

Edinburgh is playing host to ‘Scotland’s biggest breakfast.’

With five kitchens, three bars and seating for 500 guests, Edinburgh Food Hall Bonnie & Wild is serving up the breakfast bonanza.

Pop-up kitchen The Breakfast Club is taking over the venue’s events space, joining four other kitchens that all now offer breakfast and brunch options.

The concept kitchen will be serving up its high quality full Scottish breakfasts every weekend, alongside the likes of El Perro Negro and Scottish deli Soup & Caboodle who have also brought out new breakfast menus, as well as Stack & Still and Cairngorm Coffee, ticking the box for fans of muffins and buns, pancakes, pastries, teas and coffees.

On the drinks side, Bonnie & Wild’s three bars will be serving guests a selection of smoothies and breakfast mocktails, on top of Bloody Mary’s and Mimosa from 11am.

Colin Campbell from Bonnie & Wild said: ‘Just as in for lunch and dinner, there really is something for everyone at Bonnie & Wild, including vegan and gluten-free options, superfoods and smoothies for the health conscious, quick bites and light pastries, bacon rolls, breakfast muffins, and to top it all, the Full Scottish breakfast, all using ingredients sourced from some of the best suppliers in Scotland.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming guests who’re coming to St James Quarter for a spot of early morning shopping, or for the thousands of city visitors keen to start their day with nourishing breakfast in heart of the city centre.’

The Breakfast Club at Bonnie & Wild is open every weekend from 8.30am-11.30am.

