Scotland’s Hotel of the Year hosts Game Food weekend

East Haugh House in Perthshire will host its annual Game Food Weekend later this month.

Taking place on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December, a plethora of game dishes will feature on the menu including wild mountain hare, pheasant, grouse and venison. Dishes are priced individually with starters from £8.95 and mains from £18.95.

East Haugh House is a 4 star boutique hotel located in the beautiful surroundings of highland Perthshire, just a mile south of Pitlochry. The hotel scooped the title of Scotland’s Hotel of the Year in 2019 and 2018 at the Prestige Hotel Awards, and last year chef patron Neil McGown was named Scotland’s Game Chef of the Year.

Bought in 1989 by husband and wife team Neil and Lesley McGown, the 17th century country house was lovingly converted into a luxury 12 bedroom hotel and restaurant, and has established itself as a popular destination for tourists from the UK and overseas.

Renowned for its locally sourced seasonal food, specialising in seafood and game, Chef Patron Neil McGown has been cooking for over 50 years and leads a talented and passionate kitchen team with East Haugh’s restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide.

For more details visit www.easthaugh.co.uk.