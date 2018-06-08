Chef’s dedication pays off after 55 years

A Scottish chef’s dedication with over half a century in the kitchen has been rewarded.

Neil McGown won Game Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food Awards, which were presented recently.

He is chef patron of East Haugh House Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel in Pitlochry who recently also won country sports hotel of the year 2018, at the Scottish Hotel Awards, for the eighth time.

It took home the Hotel of the Year award at the second annual Prestige Hotel Awards, presented by Allied Irish bank, in Glasgow, in February this year.

Neil has been cooking for almost 55 years and specialises in game.

Neil said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won Game Chef of the Year at the 2018 Scottish Food Awards.

‘After almost 30 years in business at East Haugh House, this recognition couldn’t be a more fitting accolade. It reflects my passion for cooking game food and couldn’t have been achieved without the talent I work alongside in my kitchen.’

Bought in 1989 by husband and wife team Neil and Lesley McGown, the 17th century country house was lovingly converted into a luxury 12 bedroom hotel and restaurant, and has established itself as a popular destination for tourists from the UK and overseas.

Renowned for its locally sourced seasonal food, specialising in seafood and game, Neil leads a talented and passionate kitchen team with East Haugh’s restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide.