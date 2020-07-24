‘Dark Kitchen’ takeovers at Glasgow’s The Gate

A SERIES of legendary local chefs will be taking over the kitchen at The Gate pub in Glasgow over the next five weeks.

Yu Ca Taco kicks off the line-up this weekend, followed by Baked Pizza.

Craig Grozier’s new Fallachan Cart pop-up concept will then run the “Dark Kitchen” on 6-22 August.

During its first week, Fallachan Cart will collaborate with James Murray, director and chef of Jarred and JFC.

Grozier said: “Whilst in lockdown, I spent a lot of time cooking the food I missed from the restaurants I could not go to that were closed, and the great street food that I have eaten on my yearly travels around the globe with Fallachan.

“Along the way, I have been developing and logging these recipes, starting Fallachan Cart and collaborating with The Gate will now give us the opportunity to share these.”

Andy Gemmell, owner of The Gate, added: “I have known Craig for a long time and have watched him perfect his craft over the years.

“He’s an incredible chef and by him taking on street food I know that it’s going to be another level.

“Combine that with some of the chefs that he is bringing in to collaborate with and that’s a recipe for delicious food.”

