Chandon Garden Spritz hits Edinburgh this summer

CHANDON Garden Spritz, the innovative new sparkling wine and proud scion of champagne leader Moët & Chandon, will be celebrating its arrival in Scotland with spritz premieres in Edinburgh this summer.

Promising a delicious new spritz experience, CHANDON Garden Spritz will make its inaugural tour across destinations in Edinburgh between May and July 2023. The tour will appear at Virgin Hotel on Saturday 27th May, then SIPS at St James Quarter on Saturday 17th June, before concluding at Indigo Yard on Saturday 8th July. Catch the CHANDON spritz cart from 2pm – 6pm at all venues.

Crafted with half the sugar of a regular spritz, CHANDON Garden Spritz has no artificial flavours and no artificial colours. A secret artisanal recipe of bitter-orange liqueur, handcrafted with oranges, herbs, spices and rarified botanicals, add a unique twist. Ready to serve – ideally over ice with a sliver of dried orange and a sprig of rosemary.

