Review: The Loveable Rogue, Strathbungo

Ellie Forbes heads to Glasgow’s coolest neighbourhood to try out its newest resident, The Loveable Rogue.

Strathbungo was recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out.

So it seems only fitting that one of Glasgow’s coolest gastropub, The Loveable Rogue, has just opened its third location in the city’s Southside.

Owned by Glaswegian couple Joe and Amalia Lazzerini, the restaurant which already has locations in the city’s east and west end, is famous for its Sunday roast. But I was looking forward to trying out their new a la carte menu.

This new site, much like the others, has a cosy neighbourhood vibe and a menu boasting the best home comforts, from roast lamb rump to chicken kyiv.

They are also serving up some quirky cocktails. The Jammy B*stard caught my eye, with pink gin, pomegranate, cherry, lemon and bitters.

My dining companion had the Apple Bottom Dreams – a refreshing mix of Calvados, St Germain liqueur, apple, citrus and Prosecco.

Much to my delight a plate of snacks came out with our drinks, a golden brown crispy ball of smoked haddock arancini, rich cauliflower croquettes and a delicious chicken parfait. It was the perfect start to the meal.

My main course of roast pork loin was perfectly cooked. Served with a sweet apple and date puree to cut through the richness of the black pudding mash and covered in a deep, meaty sauce, it was a triumph.

The chicken kyiv was succulent and came with a nice cauliflower cheese. But the sides were the stars of the show – a salty slab of the most delicious pomme anna I have ever eaten served with a rich truffle mayo. The spicy charred broccoli was also fantastic, sprinkled with smoked almonds and a mustard dressing.

With room left for pudding we went for the dark chocolate cremeux, served with blackberries and hazelnuts and the sticky date pudding, which came with a sweet caramelised banana and vanilla ice cream – a match made in heaven.

The Loveable Rogue is serving up food and flavours we all know and love, but done right you just can’t beat them. It’s no surprise they’re the latest edition to Glasgow’s coolest neighbourhood and my guess is they’ll fit right in.

The Loveable Rogue Southside, 122-124 Nithsdale Rd, Glasgow G41 5RB.

