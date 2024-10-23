Autumn wildlife: Photographer Rosanna Forbes shares her seasonal pictures

Autumn’s colours make the perfect backdrop for wildlife photography, says Rosanna Forbes who shares her collection of seasonal pictures with Scottish Field. 

 

An urban fox in Edinburgh makes the most of the brambles.

Blink and you’d miss it…. A tawny owl camouflaged in the autumn leaves in Perthshire. The birds are very territorial and this one is probably staking its claim on this hollow in the tree for the breeding season.

This little bank vole is venturing out in to the autumn sunshine in Glenalmond to enjoy the fruits of the season. Vulnerable to kestrels and other birds of prey, it’s a quick dash out in the daylight to get a snack then back to safety.

A red squirrel braves the elements in Dumfries and Galloway to stock up for winter. These critters don’t hibernate and will be seen all winter collecting nuts from where they have stored them.

It’s a feast of berries for this male bullfinch in Edinburgh. They are often seen feeding in pairs throughout the year, not just in the breeding season.

 

