UK Michelin Guide ceremony to be held in Glasgow for the first time

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025 launch ceremony will be hosted in Glasgow for the first time ever next year.

Scotland punches above its weight with two Two-Michelin -Starred restaurant, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and Glenturrett Lalique, as well as 10 One-Michelin -Starred restaurants.

Glasgow is home to two One Michelin -Starred restaurants – Cail Bruich, and UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers.

The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland Ceremony will take place on 10 February 2025 at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum.

‘Scotland’s food and drink is world-renowned from our iconic produce such as seafood, salmon or whisky, to lesser-known products like confectionery or bakery,’ said Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink.

‘Chefs both at home and abroad recognise the provenance, quality and tradition that creates our abundant larder and makes our produce so unique.

‘It’s therefore incredibly exciting to be working in partnership with Glasgow Life to bring The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland Ceremony to Scotland for the first time in February 2025.

‘This prestigious event will not only showcase Glasgow and Scotland to the culinary world as an outstanding location for produce, but also enhance Scotland’s ambition to be a globally renowned food tourism destination, promoting the country’s credentials to The MICHELIN Guide community in Scotland, the UK, and around the world.’

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide, said: ‘The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.’

