Review: Chaophraya, Edinburgh

With stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, Chaophraya is often found on lists of must-visit restaurants in the city. Oozing with atmosphere and ambience, the restaurant is known for offering flavoursome Thai cuisine from an extensive menu, so I was delighted to hear about and try their new breakfast menu.

Located on the third floor of a Castle Street tenement, the space is beautifully decorated with mirror panel walls, warm woods and deep greys. The perfect spot for a date or celebration. We were seated in the sunny glass room with glorious views over Princes Street and George Street.

The ‘Khai Krata’ Fried Eggs with Thai Sausages is a dish any meat-eating person can get behind. The sweet, honey-roasted sausage paired well with the saltiness of the other sausage, minced chicken and the rich egg. Seasoned with a bit of light soy and siracha, this savoury and slightly sweet dish was ideal for the morning without being too heavy.

Whenever I am at breakfast or brunch, the inner debate is always between savoury or sweet. However, when both options are too good to choose between, why choose at all? Get both.

Anything with ‘tropical’ in the name is an immediate choice for me as it hints at the promise of sun-ripened fruit and the Tropical Buttermilk Pancakes certainty delivered. The fluffy pancakes were perfectly moistened by the sweet maple syrup, layered with sweet mango and topped with tart pineapple and fresh raspberries. The passionfruit compote and creamy coconut yoghurt made this sweet dish even more decadent. And because it’s fruit, you feel like you are eating healthy.

As a Canadian, I feel that I have the authority to say that maple syrup and bacon are the perfect accompaniments. The Sweet Chilli and Maple Glazed Smoked Bacon added a spicy twist that gently heated the tongue without overpowering the palate. Crispy along the edges and chewy in the centre, this was a tasty addition to breakfast. Tip: add a little to your tropical pancakes for more layers of flavour.

Whether its named pak choi or bok choy, its a clear choice for me when wanting to add a little vitamins and crunch to my dining experience. The Wok Tossed Pak Chaoi with Garlic, Chilli and Soy Sauce was perhaps a bit too soft for my preference but made up for it in flavour. Rich and savoury with hints of spice, this was a nice addition to our breakfast.

Chaophraya’s breakfast menu also offers other classics with a Thai twist, like Eggs Benedict with Siracha Spiced Holandaise, Smashed Thai Avocado and customizable omelettes. I would have liked a few more Thai-based options, but the menu is ideal for western-style breakfast and brunch lovers who want to add hints of Thai flavour to their well-portioned dish of choice.

