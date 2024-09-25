Renowned Highland wildlife painter Alan Hayman returns to Resipole Studios

Renowned Highland wildlife and landscape painter Alan Hayman is bringing his latest exhibition Land & Sea to Resipole Studios.

From the majestic peaks of Glen Coe to the snow-covered pine forests and the sun-kissed sands of Luskintyre, Alan’s masterful brushstrokes bring the Scottish landscape to life.

Though not always immediately obvious, a hidden element of wildlife lurks within each of his paintings.

Whether it’s a circus of puffins soaring above crashing waves or a herd of deer blending seamlessly into the mountainside, his deep-seated love for Scotland’s natural beauty is evident in every stroke.

Born in Montrose in 1947, while most of his peers were still playing with toys, Alan was studying and drawing the birdlife found around the Montrose Basin.

Although he has had no formal training he has developed his technical skills and knowledge through his own study of the landscape and wildlife, and through this process has honed remarkable painting skills.

Painting is his life and he believes he was born to paint, even teaching himself taxidermy to achieve a better understanding of the anatomy of the birds and animals which are portrayed in his work.

After working as a commercial artist for 15 years Alan moved to Glen Lyon in Perthshire where he painted in his magnificent surroundings and opened his own gallery.

In 2008 he relocated to the small hamlet of Drimnin on the west coast of Scotland where he now has a large workshop and studio overlooking the Sound of Mull and Tobermory harbour.

Living in this location, in the midst of abundant wildlife and epic scenery Alan is able to be encapsulated by the subject and matter of what he paints.

His landscapes and wildlife paintings are admired nationally and internationally for their distinct style and intricate detail and his work resides in collections around the world.

Alan spends his time exploring on his boat and through his painting he captures the majesty of this spectacular part of Scotland.

Land & Sea opens at Resipole Studios’ main gallery on 29 September and is on display, both in the gallery and online, until 8 November.

