Rare Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s UNESCO World Heritage New Town hits the market

A Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh that lies within a UNESCO World Heritage Site has gone on the market for more than £4 million.

Buyers have a rare opportunity to snap up the property which is situated in one of the city’s most coveted addresses in the New Town.

The house is arguably one of a kind, situated on a distinguished wide cobbled street once famed as the only road in the city where a horse and carriage could make a U-turn.

The seven-bedroom home has undergone a three year long ‘labour of love’ restoration, while mainting its incredible period features, including decorative ceiling plasterwork, ornate fireplaces, butlers’ trays, and traditional shutters.

Arranged over four levels plus loft space, the property offers spacious and versatile family accommodation including three public rooms, five luxurious bathrooms and 744 square foot attic comprising a playroom and a Bedouin-style tent cinema room.

On the lower ground floor, the current owners have created a 3-bedroom self-contained, sub divisible apartment, incorporating a sense of continuity with the design of the ‘main house’.

The property further benefits from a south-west facing garden bathed in light, three lined under-pavement cellars, and heated double garage with power and water.

The listing by sellers Rettie & Co said: ‘This ‘A’ listed area of the New Town looks very much the same as when it was built, a complete Georgian townscape which is designated a UNESCO world heritage site due to its architectural importance.

‘George Street and Princes Street, along with several historic and cultural attractions of Edinburgh’s city centre are only a few minutes’ walk away, whilst the neighbouring area of Stockbridge is a vibrant hub with excellent amenities such as galleries, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and a street food market.

‘Ample green space surrounds the area with parks, cycle paths and private residents parks.’

The house is on the market for £4,750,000.

