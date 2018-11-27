Gin diploma moves to Royal Botanic Gardens

The world’s first gin diploma will go green in 2019 with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Whisky Academy has announced that from next year the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh will host the Diploma in Gin.

This move allows candidates to get up close and dirty with a variety of botanicals in the gardens on their private walk and talk tour with one of the RBGE Herbologists.

The botanicals section has been devised by Dr Greg Kenicer and the Edinburgh Whisky Academy’s gin lecturer, Geraldine Coates, to ensure that candidates gain an immersive insight into botanicals and their different influences with respect to gin.

All of the dates for the 2019 courses have been announced and are available for booking HERE.