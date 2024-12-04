Review: Spa afternoon tea at The Sheraton Grand, Edinburgh

Morag Bootland treats herself to an indulgent and relaxing festive afternoon tea and spa package at The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh.

The run up to Christmas is fun, but boy can it be stressful. It can be tricky to carve out some time to relax or for some vital self-care. So, this year I decided to take matters into my own hands and booked that day of annual leave that I’d been saving for a rainy day to experience the Sheraton Grand Hotel’s new Festive Storyteller’s Afternoon Tea and Spa package. The year may be getting old, but it’s safe to say that this was one of the better decisions I’ve made in 2024!

I’d popped into One Spa at The Sheraton before, but I’d never had the time to check out their thermal suite, or the rooftop pool that holds near mythical status in the capital. The Spa has just been voted the best in Scotland at The Good Spa Guide Awards, so my expectations and excitement levels are almost as high as the rooftop pool. Resplendent in robe and flip flops I headed straight for the pool. Lying outside on a crisp, clear morning watching the birds swoop overhead and little fluffy clouds making their way unhurriedly across the blue, while reclined in warm bubbly water really is an experience akin to meditation. Suitably at peace, a gentle investigation of the thermal suite followed with its sauna, Hammam steam room, crystal salt room and a restful relaxation room in case all of that isn’t quite restful enough!

A couple of hours slipped by in a blissful haze and before I knew it my therapist, the wonderful Elizabeth, was leading me into a dimly lit treatment room in the belly of the spa for a 50 minute ESPA Muscle Reviver massage. Cocooned in towels and blankets on the heated treatment bed, she worked her magic on my back, neck and shoulders before moving on to my face and scalp. Before the treatment began we chatted through my skin concerns and my main aims and between us selected products with scents that appealed to me and which would provide the most benefits to my skin.

I left the treatment room for yet another relaxation room, feeling a little like I was floating on air, and took some time to readjust before heading back into the real world. Thankfully the transition didn’t come with a bump as my next stop was One Square, The Sheraton’s bar and brasserie.

Here, the hotel is paying homage to Edinburgh’s 20th anniversary as a UNESCO City of Literature with their Storyteller’s Afternoon Tea. This festive version includes tributes to seasonal classic like A Christmas Carol and Nightmare Before Christmas. Savouries arrive first, in a wooden box designed to look like a book (of course). I’d hate to spoil the wonderful surprise as you open the lid of the box, but suffice to say there’s traditional roast turkey and cranberry, The Sheraton’s take on a Twinkie, some deliciously fresh pea velouté, a rich and moreish meaty bon bon and some very fine smoked salmon just waiting to be revealed.

Sweet treats follow with a stunning Snowman macaron with lemon and coconut, Santa’s sleigh, which is almost too pretty to eat and festive spiced scones. The Jung Jasmine Pearls Sparkling Tea served as a palate cleanser is a glorious revelation and a real treat for anyone who’d rather not indulge in the equally wonderful La Grade Ecossaise Champagne. I’m not ashamed to admit that I had both. In for a penny…

If you’re in need of some R&R, or looking to treat a loved one, I can’t think of a more relaxing and indulgent way to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

The Festive Storytellers Afternoon Tea is available until 4 January, Wednesday to Saturday, priced at £59 per person. The Indulgent Spa Afternoon Tea package, which includes the signature Escape at One spa experience, a 50-minute treatment, and afternoon tea, is available Wednesday to Friday until 21 December, priced at £155 per person.

For more information and bookings, please visit onesquareedinburgh.co.uk or email onesquareedinburgh@sheraton.com.

www.sheratonedinburgh.com

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.