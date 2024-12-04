Michelin Star chef Nuno Mendes on how to pair seafood and whisky

Renowned Portuguese chef Nuno Mendes, from the Michelin Starred restaurant Viajante in London, has teamed up with Old Pulteney to showcase how to pair seafood and whisky.

Mendes has created a series of recipes showcasing the latest release in Old Pulteney’s limited-edition Coastal Series, Old Pulteney Port, to highlight the shared heritage of these two seafaring nations.

His focus for the partnership is to show how whisky can elevate seafood dishes traditionally paired with wine.

Combining the maritime heritage of Wick with his own, he has drawn inspiration from both Scotland and Portugal to create a series of dishes which celebrate the flavour profile of the whisky.

The recipes include slow baked scallops with a smoky broth, where native Scottish scallops are delicately baked and paired with a broth infused with Old Pulteney Port.

‘Both regions are shaped by the sea, and this connection is evident in the seafood we both enjoy,’ says Mendes.

‘The same waters, the same salt – they give us remarkably similar ingredients, despite being miles apart.

‘There’s a deep, unspoken bond between these coasts, united by the sea’s bounty.

‘I want to encourage people to explore these connections, to see how our cuisines complement each other in surprising ways.’

‘Whisky, especially one as rich and complex as Old Pulteney Port, can transform a seafood dish.

‘The subtle saltiness and rich, fruity notes of the whisky enhance the natural flavours of the seafood, creating a dining experience that’s both unexpected and deeply satisfying.’

Aged in Ruby Port Pipes and Barriques from Northern Portugal’s Douro Valley, this whisky has tasting notes that include sultanas, candied orange, and a touch of sea salt – flavours that perfectly complement the briny, fresh taste of seafood.

Mendes suggests pairing Old Pulteney Port with dishes like grilled langoustines, smoked mackerel, or even a rich seafood stew.

‘The whisky’s complexity adds a new dimension to these dishes,’ he says.

‘It’s about finding harmony between the elements – just as Scotland and Portugal do with their shared maritime heritage.’

