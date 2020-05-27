Morningside’s holy corner gets foodie makeover

HOLY corner in Edinburgh’s Morningside district has been transformed into a marketplace for foodies thanks to one of the area’s newest arrivals.

Food and drink venue McLarens on the Corner opened in a former bank just weeks before the lockdown began.

Now, the site has teamed up with its siblings from pub chain Signature Group to offer food and drink to take away.

Its menu includes pizzas and beer from Cold Town in the Grassmarket, cocktails from Copper Blossom on George Street, and street food from The Huxley in the west end.

The Scranavan food truck is also serving burgers, hot dogs, macaroni cheese, and loaded chips.

“Do it yourself” options include pizza dough kits, with online videos guiding would-be cooks through the key steps.

Nic Wood, who owns Signature Group, said: “We’ve had to get creative and adapt to the new social distancing rules.

“We think McLarens Market Corner offers people a fun way to pick up a range of fine dining menus, street food, cocktails and craft ale all in one handy location.

“We’ve worked hard to take what we think is some of Signature Group’s best food and drink and bring it into the homes of our customers.”

