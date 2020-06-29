Mimi’s puts the ‘tea’ in Edinburgh Gin’s ‘G&T’

TWO of Edinburgh’s best-known food and drink brands have teamed up to offer a “G&T” with a difference.

For four weekends, Mimi’s Bakehouse and Edinburgh Gin are selling an “Afternoon G&Tea” package to customers in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Each set contains six mini traybakes, two mini elderflower cupcakes and two freshly-baked plain scones with Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream and homemade gooseberry jam, alongside a bottle of Edinburgh Gin’s gooseberry and elderflower gin.

To toast the partnership, Edinburgh Gin is also giving away two copa glasses with the first 100 orders.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, which makes the gin, said: “Edinburgh Gin is delighted to be collaborating with another Edinburgh great, Mimi’s Bakehouse, to give people an afternoon cream tea experience unlike any other.”

Michelle Phillips, owner of Mimi’s Bakehouse, added: “We have had a lot of fun developing bespoke baking to pair with Edinburgh Gin’s latest offering – including elderflower cupcakes and homemade gooseberry jam.”

