City businesses create ‘We miss you, Glasgow’ video

GLASGOW’s hospitality businesses have created an online video to tell their customers “We miss you”.

Famous faces from restaurants including The Gannet, Gamba and El Perro Negro took part in the recording, along with venues such as Fore Play Crazy Golf, Clydeside Distillery and Mackintosh At The Willow.

Peter McKenna, owner of The Gannet, said: “What do I miss most about our customers? I miss them coming into our restaurant and keeping us busy in the kitchen.

“We can’t wait for the day that we can open again.”

The video was coordinated by Experience Glasgow, the city’s industry-led tourism and hospitality network.

