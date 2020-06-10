Think you’ve got the skills to win a home cocktail contest?

EIGHT LANDS, the gin and vodka brand made at Glenrinnes Distillery in Speyside, will launch a home cocktail competition tomorrow to mark its first birthday – and the winner will receive a “mixology” masterclass and a two Michelin-starred meal at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Amateur cocktail makers must demonstrate their creativity using no more than four ingredients – including either gin or vodka – to invent their entry for the contest, which will open tomorrow on the label’s Instagram account.

Drinks writers and broadcasters Neil Ridley and Joel Harrison have filmed a series of short videos to encourage spirit fans to enter the competition, which will run until 21 June.

They will pick a winner alongside Harry Nikolaou, director of “mixology” at the Four Seasons’ branch at Ten Trinity Square in London, who will also deliver the masterclass for the winner, before a meal at the hotel’s La Dame de Pic restaurant.

Two runners-up will each receive a bottle of Eight Lands organic Speyside gin and vodka, while all entrants will get a 10% discount code to purchase their own bottles from the brand’s website.

Eight Lands’ spirits already have a wide range of serving suggestions – and have even been served alongside scones.

Alex Christou, founder of Eight Lands, said: “It’s been an incredible year for us and we would have loved to celebrate with a big party for our friends and partners.

“However, in the circumstances we thought it would be fun to find a way to engage with our nation of locked-down amateur mixologists.

“I am also really pleased to be working with Harry and our friends at Ten Trinity Square, as well as Neil and Joel in creating this competition.

“They all have a great passion for great drinks and will be fantastic judges.”

