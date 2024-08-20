Fringe Review: no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine

Sarina is a dynamic storyteller with impeccable timing, says Megan Amato.

★★★★

A small room, a dark space. One woman dramatizing her ‘life-changing’ experience of trying LSD.

We have all met that person. The one who tried a psychedelic and claimed it opened the fourth realm of the universe, and they’re sorry we will never be able to see it. no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine, I think, was a play on that with moments of emotional turmoil layered in between.

Sarina is a dynamic storyteller with impeccable timing. She had the audience hanging on her every word and movement as she delivered a disorienting narrative that on the surface is about an LSD trip but beneath it is a woman stripped of her pretences and forced to face who she is under the façade.

A superbly acted drama that had me puling at the collar of my shirt as claustrophobia rose. Perhaps LSD is the answer to unlocking the universe’s secrets, but I will never know because no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine was a better deterrent than any ‘Just Say No’ advert ever was.

theSpaceTriplex – Studio

Aug 20-24.

