Review: Taiwan Season, Palingenesis

The power and control in each of the dancers movements is something truly to be commended, says Megan Amato.

★★★★★

They came out as one, linked hands, masked faces and white briefs. When the three of them moved, it was also in relationship to each other. Around each other, through each other, on top and underneath each other. Sometimes they breathed as one.

Their interactions didn’t feel like a jigsaw, however, each movement far too natural. They almost seemed to melt and meld into each other at times, giving way for the other as the soft beach may for the tide. There was no clumsy moment to be found, even as they fell and fell hard, there was no hesitation. They reminded me of a sea anemone where each little arm was a part of the whole.

The dancers were often in intimate positions but it never felt forbidden. If you felt a little unsettled, it was because it made you wonder if you had ever truly experienced intimacy like this?

The power and control in each of the dancers movements is something truly to be commended. At the end, the choreographer explained that this project has been three years in the making and all that effort has undeniably paid of in the trust each dancer has for each other on stage.

Aside from the dancers and choreographer, the lighting and music designer’s also deserve an applaud for making this vivid performance come to life with each tempo and tone change.

A spellbinding performance that revels in the beauty of synchronisation.

Assembly @ Dance Base – Dance Base 3

Aug 20-25.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.