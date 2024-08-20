International Festival Review: Ustatshakirt Ensemble

Megan Amato’s first experience with Kyrgyz music doesn’t disappoint.

★★★★★

My first experience with Kyrgyz music did not disappoint.

Ustatshakirt Ensemble, a group of musicians reviving traditional Kyrgyzstan music with the Ustatshakirt Centre and the support of the Aga Khan Music Programme.

Not only does the centre inspire a new generation of musicians but it also teaches many students how to make traditional instruments including the kyl kiyak (two-stringed fiddle), the temir komuz (jaw harp) and the sybyzgy (end-blown flute).

Our musicians and host informed us that as traditionally nomadic people, ensembles were not common with the exception of some instances before battles. So, witnessing this group play songs often performed by one musician and weave it into a cultural narrative was a privilege.

I am always in awe of musicians and how they use their bodies to perform depending on instrument, song and mood. Not only did they excel at their instrument(s), but they also had fun with it, playing the kyl kiyak is different positions with as much vigour and skill.

The temir komuz was a particular favourite to listen to with their deep raspy tones, especially when they hit upbeat notes that sounded like it it could be played on a pop radio.

Our vocalist’s instrument was no less impressive as sang in different tones and octaves, chanting excepts from the Epic of Manas in Kyrgyz to their captivated audience.

An illuminating evening that highlighted a musician’s capability and musics permeation into all aspects of life.

