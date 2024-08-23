Fringe Review: Impasse

A well-executed narrative, precise movements and tight footwork make up this provocative rendering from Mufutau Yusuf and Lucas Katangila, says Megan Amato.

★★★★

A pile of colourful bags in the corner slowly moves, sways, and leaps to life with the dimming lights and percussion.

A humanoid form emerges and the music shifts to something less upbeat, something that invokes urgency. Lightning flashes, thunder sounds – or is it something more ominous? Dangerous?

You almost never see either performer’s face. They face away from the audience, keep their head down, cover their face or are cleverly shadowed by the lighting.

And yet, you see much if not all of their bodies while the person remains faceless, nameless, challenging the audience on their complicity.

While there is this disconnect with the wider audience, a wall of preconceptions creating distance, the dancers interactions with each other is intimate. They lean on each other, hold each other up, and buoy each other into existence and meaning.

