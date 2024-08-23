Rum named as Scotland’s first International Dark Sky Sanctuary

The Isle of Rum has been designated as Scotland’s first International Dark Sky Sanctuary – just the second place in Europe to hold the accreditation.

While Scotland has five designated International Dark Sky Places, the Inner Hebridean island, which has a population of just 40 people, is the first area to be designated as a Sanctuary.

It comes following stricter night sky quality criteria to reflect its remote location and naturally dark night skies.

There are just 20 other International Dark Sky Sanctuaries worldwide, with only one other in Europe – Ynys Enlli or Bardsey Island in Wales.

Over the past few years, Rum’s small population has been working to ensure that all lighting on the island is dark sky-friendly.

‘We are thrilled to become Scotland’s first Dark Sky Sanctuary and relish the prospect of the impact we can have far and wide,’ Alex Mumford, who led the Dark Sky bid while visitor services manager on the Isle of Rum said.

‘It has been a long process and a lot of hard work has gone into this and we hope to provide inspiration around the world for other small communities to do the same.

‘The work now begins to put our exciting plans into motion and we cannot wait.’

Future aspirations include the establishment of a Dark Sky Tower in Kinloch village with telescopes available to all to view the night sky.

An all-sky camera and weather station in the village is also planned to provide round-the-clock online viewing worldwide.

In spring and summer, the island’s mountain tops are home to one of the world’s largest breeding colonies of Manx shearwater.

More than 120,000 pairs descend on Rum each year, representing around 25% of the world’s breeding population.

‘This certification represents the hard work and dedication of advocates, residents, and community officials who recognize the value of Rum’s natural and cultural resources and are dedicated to safeguarding them against human impacts into the future,’ Amber Harrison, the Dark Sky Places Program Manager said.

‘Rum is home to a significant breeding population of Manx shearwaters and these efforts will ensure that their habitat is protected for years to come.’

Most of Rum is designated as a National Nature Reserve (NNR), recognizing its internationally and nationally important natural heritage.

Rum National Nature Reserve is managed by NatureScot as a special place for wildlife and people.

Fliss Fraser, a director for the Isle of Rum Community Trust, said: ‘As a small Scottish island with a resident population of 40, we are really proud to have achieved Dark Sky Sanctuary status.’

