Review: Diary of a Magician

A mesmerizing family-friendly magic show full of whimsy and wonder, says Megan Amato.

★★★★

A back top hat sits upside down on a small table. A classic mark of a magician to invoke the imagination.

Our magician himself enters dressed in black with a bound book in hand and so our illusionary tale begins.

Magician and performer Mu-Syuan Chang expertly prestidigitates and conjures magic for his captivated audience, but the narrative that weaves this show together is juts as intriguing.

The story evokes the senses, bringing the scene to life through the breaking waves, crackling fire and cicadas chirping in the mountain.

Many magicians rely on humour for their act of misdirection, but Mu-Syuan Chang uses beauty, physical theatre and poetry to deliver awe-inspiring card and light tricks that piqued the curiosity and immerse the audience in this magician’s eccentric world.

Mu-Syuan Chang’s deft movements and placement on stage were dancelike, leading the audience to believe it was effortless when we know it takes an incredible amount of skill.

A mesmerizing family-friendly magic show full of whimsy and wonder. Perhaps production companies should keep their eyes on this team because I would be keen to watch a full-length version on the big screen.

C ARTS | C venues | C aquila – temple

Aug 20-25.

