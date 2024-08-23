Fringe Review: Dracula

KCS Theatre Company’s Dracula remains an incredibly atmospheric production combining classical stage-acting with physical theatre, says Megan Amato.

I have one rule and one rule only for a Dracula adaption, and that is the man – or beast – in question must make me question my own moral fibre. The rest is fair game, as far as I’m concerned.

It is incredibly ambitious to condense the plot of Dracula into an one hour show, but KCS Theatre Company does it fairly well, packing a punch with its visuals and sound effects to deliver the gothic horror story that we all know and love.

There may have been a few grumbles from an audience member about plot changes – particularly Jonathan’s story and fate – which did do his character a bit of a disservice with his lack of back story, but the diary scenes helped to paint that picture.

However, every actor was incredibly convincing in their role, delivering melodramatic lines with fervour and had the audience lingering on each intonation.

Jonathan’s inner confliction is shown well, his love for Mina clear as the dark temptation Dracula presents. Mina was wonderfully earnest, leading the audience through each scene with her fierce sense of morality and justice.

Lucy began as the vivacious, flighty young woman before she is changed into the sultry femme fatale. I felt the most empathy for Arthur, perhaps more than I felt in the novel, the actor’s grief on full display as he watches his fiancée slip away.

So, did Dracula put me in a moral dilemma ?

Well, one of my favourite moments were the dances between Dracula and Lucy as he drinks her blood and changes her.

Her transformation as life is drained from her previously expressive face is witnessed through each dance, beautifully choregraphed and eerily intimate. I rooted for their love story in the end even though I know there is no love to be found.

The scenes perhaps became too chaotic during the battle in the end, losing the tightness in storytelling we saw throughout much of the play.

However, KCS Theatre Company’s Dracula remains an incredibly atmospheric production combining classical stage-acting with physical theatre from a talented young and innovative crew.

