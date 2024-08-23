Farming success celebrated as shortlists announced for Helping it Happen awards

More than 30 organisations, businesses and individuals have been named as finalists for prestigious national awards which recognise the impact they have had on rural Scotland.

The Helping it Happen awards, organised by Scottish Land & Estates today announced the shortlists across 11 categories.

The Innovation in Farming Award recognises those who are doing things differently.

Angus Growers, whose innovation in sustainability has led to a substantial fall in the carbon footprint of soft fruit production has been nominated alongside Hyrneside, who have embraced the concept of incorporating trees into their farm’s traditional arable crops and livestock business for the sole purpose of supporting the environment.

Grampian Graziers, agro-ecological graziers whose herd of beef cattle is continually on the move across a range of pastures with the organisation a champion of a very low-input farming and Sweethope Farm who have been involved with trials to understand how the efficiency of farming methods can be improved, have also been nominated.

Finalists for the Enhancing Our Environment through Land Management Award are recognised for their projects to protect and enhance iconic landscapes in Scotland.

Those in the running include Glenfalloch Estate for their transformative landscape recovery project, Auchlyne & Suie Estate for their work to enhance sustainability and Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP), a three year programme aimed at addressing the environmental degradation caused by overtourism at Skye’s most popular sites.

Caerlaverock Estate has also been nominated for their work creating habitats like ponds for species such as Natterjack Toads while maintaining agricultural productivity and engaging the community through education and communication efforts.

Other awards categories include tourism and visitor management, rural property, rural rising star, and the Iver Salvesen Award for Combatting Climate Change.

Sarah-Jane Laing, Chief Executive of Scottish Land & Estates and chair of the judging panel, said: ‘The quality of entries this year has been truly inspiring. From every corner of Scotland, we’ve seen incredible stories of passion, resilience, and innovation that are driving our rural communities forward.

‘The competition has been exceptionally fierce, and we are really excited about celebrating the outstanding achievements of our finalists and winners at the awards ceremony this October.’

The Helping it Happen Awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, 2 October, at The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh.

