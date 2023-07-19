Whispering Angel heralds summer at Tigerlily, Edinburgh

Whispering Angel, the Côtes-de-Provence French rosé wine is bringing a taste of Provence to Tigerlily, Edinburgh this summer with a perfectly pink takeover.

Oozing a glamorous spirit reminiscent of Saint-Tropez, the Whispering Angel takeover sees Tigerlily’s outdoor terrace on George Street transformed into a picture-perfect summer scene, with white picket fence, gorgeous floral arches, trailing ivy and lavender. An incomparable spot for people watching in the sunshine.

Elsewhere, the main entrance to Tigerlily has been transformed, with a Whispering Angel swing seat offering a playful spot for a spontaneous selfie opportunity.

Bringing the outdoors in further, Tigerlily’s green room has been dramatically reimagined into a spectacular summer rose garden, complete with a ‘Ring for Rosé’ bell!

To celebrate the launch of the takeover, a number of decadent experiences are on offer:

A five-course Chateau d’Esclans Pairing Dinner on 3 August hosted by Kelly Stevenson – Chateau d’Esclans Brand Ambassador, priced at £75.

Chateau d’Esclans wine flight on the Tigerlily terrace for £25 featuring three 125ml rosés from the renowned vineyard .

Whispering Angel Afternoon Tea with a 175ml glass of Whispering Angel, at £30.95 per person.

Whispering Angel Brunch with a half bottle of Whispering Angel at £49.95 per person.

Book at: tigerlilyedinburgh.co.uk

Tigerlily

125 George Street

Edinburgh

EH2 4JN

Tel: 0131 225 5005