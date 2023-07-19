Production at Rosebank Distillery restarted after 30 years

Production at Rosebank Distillery has restarted after 30 years, with the first cask filled and now maturing.

The Falkirk distillery was mothballed in 1993 after more than 150 years of distilling whisky.

The new spirit is maturing in a refill bourbon barrel which will create a rich, fruity, and floral whisky, reminiscent of the original Rosebank’s signature flavour profile.

Ian Macleod Distillers has lovingly restored the distillery from the ground up at its original location after buying it in 2017.

Work to reopen the site started in 2019 but was stalled because of the pandemic.

It is now hoped it will open in 2024 and be able to welcome more than 50,000 visitors a year.

Blueprints of the original stills were found and used to recreate the shape and characteristics of those from the original distillery.

The landmark chimney has been repaired and continues to dominate the skyline.

‘We’ve known all along the magic and majesty that Rosebank retains, and you can really feel this come to life as we start up production once again and fill the first cask with the new Rosebank Spirit, Cask No. 001,’ said Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager.

‘We’ve assembled a fantastic distillery team and there is excitement among us all as we complete our first distillation runs.

‘This is the first Rosebank spirit to be distilled in more than 30 years, so it’s an absolute honour to oversee the moment, and play a part in returning this once whisky giant to its former glory.’

Regarded as one of the lightest, most floral Scotch whiskies ever made, Rosebank whisky is a non peated, triple distilled, Lowland Single Malt.

The fruity floral style is achieved through the marrying of Rosebank’s triple distillation and worm tub condensers – a unique production technique of the Rosebank distillation process.

