We take a look at some of the top private dining rooms around Scotland.

Fhior

Launching this December, this Edinburgh restaurant is hosting a series of supper clubs by acclaimed chef patron, Scott Smith.

Taking place each Saturday evening in the restaurant’s revamped private dining room, the supper club called Mixtapes, will be available for up to 10 people and can be booked for individuals or groups.

As the name suggests, the monthly changing menu will be a compilation of classics, new releases, and one-hit wonders, created with an exciting limited-edition ingredient in too short supply for a full restaurant menu.

Each set menu, that will vary in number of courses each month, will be paired with a collection of wines, beers, and infusions. There will also be a well-considered non-alcoholic pairing available.

Gleneagles Townhouse

Adjacent to The Spence restaurant in Edinburgh, the The Spence Private Dining Room and The Courtyard is a cosy bolthole for long relaxed family lunches or feasts with friends for up to 12 people.

The Gleneagles Townhouse team are on hand to create bespoke menus and drinks lists for any scale of event or special celebration. With a roaring fire lit in the fireplace and wood panelled library wall reveals a secret exit door, diners can feel like actors in their very own stately home costume drama.

Maryculter House

The breath-taking Great Hall, built in 1225, sits at the heart of the four-star luxury hotel in Aberdeenshire, nestled on the banks of the River Dee.

Dating back to the 13th century, this hotel is steeped in history and boasts stunning views accompanied by excellent food, using seasonal and local ingredients. The hotel has ties to the Jacobites and Bonnie Prince Charlie, and each quirk, nook, and cranny in the building tells a story of the hotel’s past.

The Great Hall boasts many of its original ancient features, including a roaring fireplace. When you walk in, you can’t help but imagine who has dined within these walls before you, and what stories they’d tell if only they could talk.

Gōst

This upmarket steakhouse is situated in the heart of Glasgow’s financial district, serving premium cuts of purebred Angus beef as well as the finest local seafood.

This, all paired with an extensive wine list, innovative cocktails and luxurious surroundings, ensures an indulgent and delectable experience, well suited to any occasion.

Towards the back of the restaurant, you’ll find Gōst’s private dining space. Under a canopy of bright and blooming dried flowers, up to 75 guests can enjoy a private dining experience in the city centre of Glasgow.

Set menu options tend to range from £60pp to £80pp, or the team is happy to create bespoke menus from their a la carte offering, and cater for most dietaries including vegetarian and vegan.

Yamato

A hidden gem in the heart of Tollcross, Edinburgh, Yamato serves authentic Japanese cuisine including A5 Wagyu beef, tempura and sushi.

The kitchen is overseen by chef owner, Max Wang who is originally from Taan and fell in love with Japanese food when he was growing up. 18 years ago, he honed his craft from Japanese chef, Andy Matsuda in California. Wang is an expert in Nigri and sashimi, he prides himself on bringing the true flavours of Japan to Edinburgh, including crispy Brussels sprout, crispy sushi roll and Japanese seabream.

The 60-cover restaurant’s design has been inspired by the four seasons. To the back of the restaurant there is an intimate private dining area for up to 12 guests featuring tatami from Japan, an oval shaped dining table with a glass top, red cushioned chairs and wooden panelling. The ceiling is adorned with fairy lights and hanging origami-like shades.

