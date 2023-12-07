Outlander star Sam Heughan’s new Wild Scottish Gin comes to the UK

Tom Kitchin’s restaurants will become the first place in the UK to serve up Outlander star Sam Heughan’s new Wild Scottish Gin

The Sassenach Gin is the Scottish actor’s second spirit, after the successful launch of his whisky last year.

A London dry-style gin, it is distilled with an array of foraged botanicals from the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, where Heughan grew up.

Scottish juniper marries with rhubarb, heather, pine, bramble leaf, blaeberry, crab apple, and toasted oats to create a well-balanced classic.

Michelin-starred The Kitchin, gastropub The Scran & Scallie, restaurant and bar KORA by Tom Kitchin, and The Bonnie Badger will be serving the new gin in a classic G&Ts and signature cocktails.

Sam and Tom first met when filming ‘Men In Kilts’ and have formed a friendship through their shared passion for the great Scottish landscapes and the bounties it brings.

‘The Sassenach Whisky has been a hard act to follow, but we are sure that diners and drinkers at Chef Tom Kitchin’s fantastic Scottish venues will appreciate our award-winning Wild Scottish Gin – especially when paired with the incredible Scottish seasonal dishes on offer. A true taste of the glorious Scottish landscape awaits,’ said Sam.

The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin was released in the US in summer and has already scooped Gold at the 2023 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, the Singapore World Spirits Competition, the Spirits Business Autumn Tasting, and the Beverage Testing Institute.

Having taken the US market by storm, The Sassenach Gin launched in the UK with a limited release in late October.

‘The Sassenach Whisky has proved to be incredibly popular with our diners across our venues – both as a dram and in a range of seasonal serves, popular with both local diners and guests from the US – they just can’t get enough,’ said Tom.

‘We’re really excited to be bringing The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin to our guests.

‘The local foraged botanicals used to carefully craft the gin and bring to life the rugged Scottish landscape, marries well with our From Nature to Plate philosophy and the fresh produce we serve at our restaurants.

‘We’re looking forward to sharing some wonderful seasonal cocktails with our guests just in time for Christmas.’

