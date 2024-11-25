The Hebridean Baker: Hogmanay Clootie Dumpling recipe

From his latest book, The Scottish Cookbook, Hebridean Baker, Coinneach Macleod shares his recipe for a Hogmanay Clootie Dumpling.

‘Last year on my US tour I visited Fort Collins, Colorado. A lady in the audience raised her hand to ask a question,’ Coinneach says.

‘”How do I find a Hebridean man to marry?!” As the laughter went around the room, I answered. “Easy, learn how to make a Clootie Dumpling, book a one-way flight to Stornoway and you’ll be wed within the fortnight!”

‘I’m not sure if she took my advice, but I hope you will with this recipe. I have taken a classic clootie dumpling recipe and given it a festive twist.

‘Filled with spices, cranberries, orange zest and vanilla, this is perfect to share along with a dram of whisky to your guests on Hogmanay. Bliadhna mhath ùr!’

Ingredients (Serves 16)

225g (8oz) plain flour, plus extra for sprinkling

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon mixed spice

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of salt

175g (6¼oz) sugar

100g (3½oz) suet

100g (3½oz) dried cranberries

150g (5oz) mixed dried fruit

1 apple, grated

1 teaspoon vanilla beanpaste

150ml (½ cup +2 tablespoons) buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

1 heaped tablespoon black treacle

1 tablespoon marmalade

Muslin cloth or cotton dishtowel, for the ‘cloot’

A length of string

Method

Everything goes in one bowl! Sieve your flour and add your bicarbonate of soda, mixed spice, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt into a bowl and combine.

Add your sugar, suet, cranberries, mixed fruit and grated apple to the bowl and stir together.

Pour in your vanilla, buttermilk, beaten egg, black treacle and marmalade. Combine together.

Place a piece of muslin cloth or a cotton dishtowel (the cloot) in boiling water, and once cool enough to touch, wring the cloth out. Place the cloth on your work surface and sprinkle liberally with flour.

Place the mixture into the centre of the cloot. Gather up the edges of the cloth and with a length of string, tie it up (not too tightly), leaving some room for the dumpling to expand.

In a large pan of boiling water (deep enough to cover the dumpling), place a saucer upside down. Place the dumpling onto the saucer, cover with a lid and simmer for 3 hours. Don’t let the water evaporate; you may need to top it up.

Take out from the pan and carefully remove the cloot from the dumpling, trying not to take off any of the ‘skin’. In a warm kitchen, let it rest for 30 minutes before slicing.

Read some of the recipes from Coinneach Macleod’s new book, The Scottish Cookbook here.

