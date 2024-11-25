The Hebridean Baker: Pear tarte tatin

From his latest book, The Scottish Cookbook, Hebridean Baker, Coinneach Macleod shares his recipe for a Pear tarte tatin.

‘Here, tarte tatin gets a festive makeover by using pears poached in mulled wine instead of the classic apples,’ Coinneach says.

‘This dessert blends the sweetness of pears with winter spices and a caramelised, flaky crust, making it a perfect Christmas treat. So simple to make, yet the look is very sophisticated! You will need a 22cm (8½”) overproof frying pan for this recipe.’

Ingredients (Serves 8)

1 vanilla pod

70cl red wine

300g (10½oz) sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

2 fresh bay leaves

8 small dessert pears

30g (1oz) butter, plus extra for greasing

Pinch of salt

A little flour, for dusting

500g (1lb 2oz) block of puff pastry

Method

Split the vanilla pod lengthways, scrape out the seeds and place the seeds and the pod into a large saucepan. Add the red wine, sugar, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Stir over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil.

Meanwhile, peel the pears, halve them lengthways and remove the stalks and cores. Now add them to the boiling syrup, return to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover the pears with a piece of scrunched-up baking paper to keep them submerged, and gently simmer for about 20 minutes, turning occasionally for even cooking.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a shallow dish to cool. Strain the syrup back into the pan, then boil until reduced to about 300ml (1¼ cups) and it becomes more syrupy in consistency. Off the heat, whisk in the butter and a pinch of salt. Set aside.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry into a square slightly larger than the top of your ovenproof frying pan, then trim into a disc. Refrigerate the pastry for 15 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 200°C fan (425°F).

Grease the frying pan generously with butter, then pour in 100ml (¹⁄₃ cup + 2 tablespoons) of the reduced syrup. Arrange the pears tightly, cut side up, in the pan. You want them to fit snugly, as they will shrink during baking. Pour over the remaining syrup.

Place the chilled pastry on top of the pears, tucking in the edges. Prick the pastry several times with a sharp knife. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the pastry is puffed, crisp and golden.

Allow the tart to rest for 5 minutes after baking. Carefully run a knife around the edge, then invert onto a serving plate. Serve warm, sliced, with whipped cream.

