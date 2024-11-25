Elizabeth Newman, Pitlochry Festival Theatre: ‘Theatre will always be important to people’

‘Theatre will always be important to people, we will always need to tell stories to make sense of the world,’ says Elizabeth Newman.

It’s a sentiment the outgoing artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre feels passionately about. And it’s easy to see why.

During her six years at the helm, Elizabeth has brought innovative productions and critical acclaim to Pitlochry.

The 2019 production of Faith Healer and the 2023 production of A Streetcar Named Desire brought her nominations for Best Director at the The Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Other highlights during her tenure have included her own smash hit production of The Proclaimers’ musical Sunshine on Leith, Footloose and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

‘Theatre began as soon as we were able to communicate. It started around the campfire and grew from there,’ Elizabeth says.

‘I think it will always be important to people, and it’s been a privilege to be part of that at Pitlochry.’

While getting to ready to take on a new challenge as the artistic director at Sheffield Theatres, where she’ll be looking after three theatres instead of one, Elizabeth’s mind is still firmly in Pitlochry where she is working on her final production at theatre The Sound of Music.

‘It’s bittersweet to be closing this chapter. I have loved my time in Pitlochry,’ she says.

‘It feels very alive and I’m still so busy that in some ways it doesn’t really feel like my time is coming to an end.’

Some of her greatest achievements since joining the theatre in 2018 have been creating the amphitheatre synonymous with the pandemic lockdowns.

It was one of the innovations, along with their online Soundstage project and outdoor shows on the lawn, which kept the theatre afloat during that uncertain time.

‘When things come to an end it gives you a chance to look back on everything you have achieved. It’s a moment of real joyful reflection and excitement about what’s to come,’ Elizabeth says.

‘Looking back, there have been some really important moments.

‘I think one of those was coming back after the pandemic and opening The Wind In The Willows on the lawns. Being there on that river bank and having an audience back felt really special.

‘The first performance of Adventures with Painted People at the amphitheatre was another one of those magical moments.

‘Having Sally Reid back as Shirley Valentine was also really special. It’s in these moments you stop and think, wow, look what we have achieved.’

Elizabeth will be handing over the reins to Scottish actor Alan Cummings when she leaves, but will she miss living in Scotland?

‘Pitlochry is heaven on earth, it’s one of the most beautiful places you will ever see in your life,’ she says.

‘I’ll miss our little cottage, and our BBQs by the river, dipping our feet in the dell. But Scotland will always be somewhere we hang our hats – my mum is actually moving here.

‘But I am excited for the new challenge. Change is as good as a rest and the only constant in life is change.

‘This will be a new adventure and one I am looking forward to.’

Elizabeth’s final production at theatre will be The Sound of Music which runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 22 December 2024.

