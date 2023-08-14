The Balmoral announces launch of its new Private Dining Room

The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh has announced the launch of an exclusive private dining room at its award-winning restaurant Number One.

The new space seats up to 10 guests for special occasions and sits adjacent to Number One’s wine cellar, which was created in 2021.

At Number One, head chef Mathew Sherry, alongside expert sommelier and restaurant team, showcase seasonal produce through a seven course tasting menu.

Guests dining in the private room can also opt for designing their own bespoke tasting menu.

‘This is a great addition to Number One providing a unique opportunity for our team and guests,’ said Mathew.

‘We wanted to create the perfect private space for special occasions with family and friends, corporate dining or culinary experiences such as wine or caviar tastings.

‘Our new private dining room provides an exclusive and personal experience, from the intimate room itself and the bespoke menus we will create for new and existing guests.’

Number One has also introduced the Cellar Experience, where guests can begin their evening in the wine cellar sampling some of the finest Charles Heidsieck Champagne and Caviar.

The tasting can be hosted by a sommelier, or the sommelier can hand select wines to enjoy with canapés before being seated for dinner.

To find out more about Number One’s Private Dining Room please visit: thebalmoralhotel/privatediningroom.com

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.