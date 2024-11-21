Sue Lawrence: Lemon curd polenta cake

‘The polenta in this lovely yellow cake makes the texture slightly gritty and the flavour from the lemon curd is wonderfully tangy,’ Sue says.

‘There is also a good background hint of olive oil – I recommend using a fruity oil, not a peppery one, if possible. It’s worth reading the label on the bottle.

‘This is good served as it is, with a cup of tea, or as a pudding, barely warm, with some whipped cream and a dollop of lemon curd.’

Ingredients

Serves 8

75g fine polenta

150g self-raising flour

1⁄4 tsp baking powder

100g caster sugar

pinch of salt

3 medium eggs

3 tbsp (fruity) olive oil

3 tbsp lemon curd

(preferably home-made)

Method

Butter a square 18cm cake tin. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the polenta, flour, baking powder and sugar in a bowl with a pinch of salt. Stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and oil together until thick, then add to the dry ingredients, along with the lemon curd. Fold everything together gently until thoroughly combined.

Spoon into the prepared tin.

Bake for 10 minutes, then lower the heat to 180°C and continue to bake for a further 15 minutes or so, until a cocktail stick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Transfer the tin to a wire rack to cool, then cut into squares.

